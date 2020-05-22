Stolen War Eagle boat in New Madrid County

The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the theft of a War Eagle boat. It is believed the boat was stolen from a farm shop north of Matthews Wednesday night. The boat is pewter and has a 115 horsepower Yamaha outboard motor. The suspects forced entry into the farm shop. The Sheriff’s office left part of the hull number unblocked. If anyone has information relating to the theft, please contact Lt. Danny Ware at (573)748-0148 or the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office at (573)748-2516.

