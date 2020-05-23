Trading Post – May 23

Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237

————-

Drum equipment/hardware – ph #: 573-334-6543

————-

Acoustic guitar – ph #: 573-282-2268

————-

Military filing cabinets – $60 each/$100 pair

Chevy 350 turbo transmission – $100

12 dynamite boxes – $10 each – ph #: 576-7405

————-

Buying: spare tire – ph #: 620-3572

————-

Kitchen cabinets

Storm windows

Rough cut lumber – ph #: 573-200-0611

————-

Civil War sword – $200 – ph #: 573-788-2236

————-

Uncut logs – FREE – ph #: 314-243-6197

————-

Yard Sale – near Fruitland – ph #: 573-510-9243

————-

King size wooden bed – $175 – ph #: 573-450-5312

————-

6 ft grater blade – ph #: 573-283-5925

————-

Case backhoe – $2,100 – ph #: 573-576-6588

————-

Purple Martin birdhouses – w/poles – $30 – ph #: 573-243-3740

————-

Duvet – $15 – ph #: 587-2424

————-

Buying: Ford pickup motor – ph #: 282-2268

————-

Women’s bicycle – 26 in – $30 – ph #: 573-270-9582

Daily Headlines Newsletter

Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.

Click here to subscribe for free!

Related Posts

%d bloggers like this: