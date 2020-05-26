5-25-20 COVID-19 Update for the Southern Seven Region

As of yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 3 new deaths in the region over the Memorial Day weekend. All were from Union County. There have been 8 new recovered cases of COVID-19. Currently, there are 80 individuals from the region who have recovered. Southern Seven also confirms that there are 18 new cases of COVID-19. Currently, S7HD is reporting a total of 204 cases and 7 deaths. The number of individuals confirmed, to date, within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 8 (8 recoveries)

  • 1 recovery

Hardin: 1 (1 recovery)

Johnson: 7 (4 recoveries)

Massac: 7 (6 recoveries)

  • 1 new case

Pope: 1 (1 recovery)

Pulaski: 40 (22 recoveries)

  • 1 recovery

Union: 140 (38 recoveries, 7 deaths)

  • 17 new cases
  •  6 recoveries
  • 3 deaths

