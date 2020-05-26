5-25-20 COVID-19 Update for the Southern Seven Region
As of yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 3 new deaths in the region over the Memorial Day weekend. All were from Union County. There have been 8 new recovered cases of COVID-19. Currently, there are 80 individuals from the region who have recovered. Southern Seven also confirms that there are 18 new cases of COVID-19. Currently, S7HD is reporting a total of 204 cases and 7 deaths. The number of individuals confirmed, to date, within the Southern Seven Counties:
Alexander: 8 (8 recoveries)
- 1 recovery
Hardin: 1 (1 recovery)
Johnson: 7 (4 recoveries)
Massac: 7 (6 recoveries)
- 1 new case
Pope: 1 (1 recovery)
Pulaski: 40 (22 recoveries)
- 1 recovery
Union: 140 (38 recoveries, 7 deaths)
- 17 new cases
- 6 recoveries
- 3 deaths