State Chamber: In COVID crisis, workers need job change training, businesses need protection from lawsuits

Missouri Chamber of Commerce President Dan Mehan says some businesses will change and even close, because of COVID-19. He says that is why the state should focus attention and CARES Act funding for the state’s apprenticeship and internship program for workers who may not get their jobs back.

Mehan also said that businesses opening up need help from the legislature. He sent a letter to the governor asking for a special session to consider lawsuit protection for employers out there that are fearful of reopening their doors for fears being sued.

