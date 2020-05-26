Tuesday, May 26th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Florida sheriff’s office employee reportedly hid a camera in his roommate’s bedroom to spy on her. Llewellyn Berkheiser III, a 28-year-old communication specialist for the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, was busted Saturday after his roommate found a GoPro camera in a vent in her bedroom.

Berkheiser’s roommate, who was not identified, told deputies she discovered the recording device Friday when she noticed she couldn’t see light in the vent from an adjoining kitchen that was usually visible.

Berkheiser told the woman a maintenance man from their apartment complex possibly put the camera there, but the woman checked with building records and found that no employees had been in the apartment since March.

He later admitted to putting the camera in the vent. Investigators also seized his camera, cellphone, and laptop. He was charged with one count of video voyeurism and has been relieved of his duties as internal and criminal investigations are underway.

