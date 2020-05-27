5-26-20 COVID-19 Update for the Southern Seven Region

As of yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department confirms 1 new case of COVID-19 in the region. The individual is a male in his 20s from Pulaski County and he is being isolated. Currently, S7HD is reporting a total of 205 cases and 7 deaths. There are no new recovered cases. There are 80 individuals who have recovered in the region so far since the start of the pandemic in the United States. The number of individuals confirmed, to date, within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 8 (8 recoveries)

Hardin: 1 (1 recovery)

Johnson: 7 (4 recoveries)

Massac: 7 (6 recoveries)

Pope: 1 (1 recovery)

Pulaski: 41 (22 recoveries)

1 new case

Union: 140 (38 recoveries, 7 deaths)

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!