5-26-2020 Cape County COVID19 Daily Update

As of yesterday afternoon, there are 5 new positive cases of COVID19 in Cape Girardeau County. This brings the total to 68 cases with 46 recoveries, and 2 deaths in Cape Girardeau County. Of the positive cases, 37 are female and 31 are male. 22 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 25 are in the City of Cape, and 21 are in Jackson. 8 of the cases are travel-related, 30 are from close-contact to a known case, and 30 are unknown. 10 have been hospitalized. All the cases are in the age range of up to 90 years old.

Positive cases in other counties: https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/results.php

Bollinger – 6 (4 recoveries)

Perry – 49 (45 recoveries)

Scott – 94 (67 recoveries, 8 deaths)

1 new case

Stoddard – 74 (28 recoveries, 4 deaths)

