5-27-2020 Cape County COVID19 Daily Update

As of yesterday afternoon, there is 1 new positive case of COVID19 in Cape Girardeau County. This brings the total to 69 confirmed cases. The Lutheran Home has reported its 1st case. Officials are reporting 24 “probable” cases. According to the health center, “probable” cases stem from clinical criteria and epidemiologic evidence but no confirmed lab test; detection of a specific antigen in a clinical specimen and meets clinical criteria or is epidemiologically linked; or meets vital records criteria with no confirmed lab test. There is a total of 93 confirmed or probable cases, 70 recoveries, and 2 deaths in the county. 28 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 34 are in the City of Cape, and 31 are in Jackson. 8 of the cases are travel-related, 31 are from close-contact to a known case, and 30 are unknown. Positive cases in other counties: https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/results.php

Bollinger – 6 (4 recoveries)

Perry – 50 (45 recoveries)

1 new case

Scott – 94 (67 recoveries, 8 deaths)

Stoddard – 76 (28 recoveries, 5 deaths)

2 new cases

1 death

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!