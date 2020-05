Missouri veterans’ home workers and residents are being tested for the coronavirus in St. Louis County and Cameron. During a press conference yesterday, Missouri Veterans Commission Interim Director Ryon Richmond says the state is committed to providing America’s heroes with the high-quality care they deserve.

Missouri’s seven veterans’ homes serve more than 1,200 total residents.

