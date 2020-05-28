Head-on collision in no-passing zone leaves 3 injured in Cape Girardeau County

Three people were injured yesterday afternoon in a no-passing zone on Highway 177 after a vehicle struck an oncoming car about one-quarter mile south of Nell Holcomb School. The head-on collision occurred 3 miles north of Cape Girardeau when a southbound 2008 Ford Focus driven by 27-year-old Coby McHughs passed a vehicle and struck a northbound 2019 Nissan Altima driven by 58-year-old Dara Drury. Drury and her passenger, 47-year-old Delores Lowe, were moderately injured in the crash and McHughs was seriously injured. Safety devices were worn by all three people injured. All were extricated and transported by ambulance to local hospitals. The roadway was closed for about one hour and 10 minutes as emergency personnel responded to the crash.

