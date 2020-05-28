Missouri Congressman Who Serves on Coronavirus Committee Praises First Responders and Essential Workers

Missouri’s lone representative on the House Select Committee on the Coronavirus Crisis is praising first responders and essential workers. Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer tells colleagues that essential workers and first responders have been working tirelessly on the front lines.

Congressman Luetkemeyer also warns that 90 percent of people are not getting cancer screenings, during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also says suicide rates are at the highest levels, since the Great Depression.

