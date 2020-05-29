5-28-20 COVID-19 Update for the Southern Seven Region

As of yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department has reported 1 new death. The individual was a male in his 90’s from Union County. They have also confirmed 5 new cases of COVID-19 in the region. One is a girl in her teens, one is a female in her 30s, one is male in his 30s, one is a male in his 60s, and one is a female in her 70s, all from Union County. All are being isolated. There are 8 new recovered cases. All are from Pulaski County. Currently, S7HD is reporting a total of 216 cases, 88 recoveries, and 8 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed, to date, within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 8 (8 recoveries)

Hardin: 1 (1 recovery)

Johnson: 8 (4 recoveries)

Massac: 7 (6 recoveries)

Pope: 1 (1 recovery)

Pulaski: 43 (30 recoveries)

  • 8 recoveries

Union: 148 (38 recoveries, 8 deaths)

  • 5 cases
  • 1 death

Daily Headlines Newsletter

Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.

Click here to subscribe for free!

Related Posts

%d bloggers like this: