5-28-2020 Cape County COVID19 Daily Update
As of yesterday afternoon, there are 3 new positive cases of COVID19 in Cape Girardeau County. This brings the total to 72 confirmed cases. There are also 24 probable cases. This brings the total to 96 cases with 72 recoveries, and 2 deaths in the county. 28 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 37 are in the City of Cape, and 31 are in Jackson. 8 of the cases are travel-related, 34 are from close-contact to a known case, and 30 are unknown. Positive cases in other counties: https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/results.php
Bollinger – 6 (4 recoveries)
Perry – 50 (45 recoveries)
Scott – 98 (68 recoveries, 9 deaths)
- 4 new cases
- 1 death
Stoddard – 76 (28 recoveries, 5 deaths)