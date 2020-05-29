Bingo World Closure Continuation

On May 20th representatives from Notre Dame Regional High School Bingo, Optimist Bingo and the Clark Street Project met to discuss the re-opening of Bingo World. During the meeting, they discussed what measures they could put into place to protect players and volunteers based upon the recommendations issued by Governor Mike Parsons. The Show Me Strong Recovery Plan outlined by

Governor Parsons can be found online at showmestrong.mo.gov. They feel that under the current guidelines and best practices for re-opening a business that they would be unable to protect players and volunteers appropriately. With this in mind, they have decided to continue the suspension of their regularly

scheduled bingos.

They will reevaluate this decision on a month by month basis with a set return date of no later than September 2, 2020. If they decide to reopen prior to September 2, 2020, they will give a two-week notice on their Facebook page (@CapeBingoWorld) and website (www.capebingo.com). During this time, they will continue to identify ways to improve the player experience and to develop basic infection prevention measures informed by industry best practices.

Once they resume their regularly scheduled Bingos, Progressives will resume at the same ball count and amount at which they were when play was suspended. Any gift certificates’ expiration dates will be extended the length of time of suspended play.

