Cape Girardeau police investigate 3 separate shootings in 8-hour period

The Southeast Missourian reports that three separate shootings occurred over a span of eight hours in Cape Girardeau from Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Officers responded to the first shooting incident around 10 p.m. Wednesday for an adult male victim who was standing in the west side of the parking lot at the Boulevard Apartments on South West End when he was shot once in the back by a handgun. Officers responded to the 400 block of South Hanover Street about four hours later for shots fired at 2:30 a.m. yesterday. An adult male victim was found, and had been shot “multiple times in the torso and once in the leg” while standing outside of a residence. Cape PD responded to a third shooting just before 6 a.m. yesterday in the 200 block of South Hanover Street. An adult female victim was shot in the stomach during a dispute inside of her residence with a suspect. The victim was transported to a local hospital and the suspect fled prior to the officers’ arrival on the scene of the third shooting. These shootings do not appear to be related. The Cape Girardeau Police Department is investigating all three incidents, and anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department at (573) 335-6621.

