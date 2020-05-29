Dorena-Hickman Ferry Closed Due to Rising Floodwaters

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is closed due to rising floodwaters covering the Kentucky Landing. The ferry halted service at the end of the normal service schedule today.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry normally has to close when the gauge at Cairo exceeds 44 ft., putting floodwaters above where the ferry can operate. The river was at 44.87 at 5 p.m. yesterday, with a forecast to go to 46 ft by Sunday morning, then stay there for about five days before falling slowly.

Based on the river forecast, Captain Jeremy Newsom anticipates the ferry will be closed until about June 4th or 5th. The closure could be longer if there is substantial rainfall upstream going into next week.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry will attempt to provide timely notice when service is able to resume.

You can also check on the ferry’s operating status by calling (731) 693-0210 or at https://www.facebook.com/DorenaHickmanFerry/

