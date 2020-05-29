ISP to conduct special traffic enforcement patrols as part of the Click It or Ticket Campaign

The Illinois State Police will conduct Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols (sTEP) in Massac and Johnson Counties during June. These sTEPs allow the ISP to focus on these fatal four violations which contribute the greatest to traffic crashes and fatalities:

Driving Under the Influence (DUI);

Safety Belt and Child Restraint use;

Speeding; and,

Distracted Driving.

The ISP will increase daytime and nighttime patrols to ensure the safety of

vehicle travelers through enforcement of all traffic safety laws. Impaired driving is a factor in more than 30 percent of traffic deaths in Illinois. Likewise, speeding is a factor in nearly 35 percent of fatal crashes; and, nearly 50 percent of vehicle

occupants killed in traffic crashes were known to not be buckled up. This project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!