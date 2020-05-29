Missouri’s 13 riverboat casinos are on track to reopen Monday

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Missouri Gaming Commission Chairman Mike Leara says the state will allow its 13 riverboat casinos to reopen Monday. The casinos have been closed since mid-March when the coronavirus started spreading across Missouri. Leara says he believes the casinos are all ready to reopen.

Casinos are expected to follow health measures, including personal protective equipment for employees and maybe customers, disinfecting of frequently used items, closing every other slot machine, and removing every other seat at gaming tables. St. Louis, Kansas City, St. Joseph, and Caruthersville have casinos.

