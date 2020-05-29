More solar energy planned for Missouri

Customers across Missouri may soon have greater access to clean, affordable solar energy. Yesterday, Ameren Missouri announced the expansion of its popular Community Solar program, which was just approved by the Missouri Public Service Commission (PSC). Interested customers are encouraged to sign up now to reserve their chance to participate in a second Ameren Missouri Community Solar program. The company plans to seek PSC approval in the coming months to build that facility.

The Community Solar program allows residential and small business customers to participate in Missouri-based solar generation without installing or maintaining private solar panels on their properties. Through the program, customers can sign up to purchase 100-kilowatt-hour blocks of solar energy generated at Ameren Missouri’s Community Solar facilities. No matter when a subscriber joins the program, everyone’s price will be the same.

In 2019, Ameren Missouri customers quickly took all of the available energy produced at the state’s first Community Solar facility located near St. Louis Lambert International Airport. Based on subscription levels, those customers may be able to increase their commitment to renewable energy. Current subscribers can check their eligibility by logging into their Ameren Missouri account . Subscribers come from across the state and find value in Ameren Missouri’s universal solar installations.

Ameren Missouri will communicate regularly with waiting list customers about the status of the project.

The Community Solar program is part of Ameren Missouri’s Smart Energy Plan , which includes thousands of infrastructure projects throughout the state to upgrade the energy grid to a smarter, cleaner, and stronger system for customers. This program is one of the ways Ameren Missouri is demonstrating its commitment to transition to cleaner forms of generation in a responsible fashion.

