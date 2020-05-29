Polling place changes for June 2 election

Brown Owl – Conservation Department polling place has been moved to: County Administration Building, 1 Barton Square (1st Floor Common Room) Jackson, MO. Voters may also choose to vote at: Cape Girardeau Central Poll – County Clerk Satellite Office, 2311 Bloomfield Road, Suite 102, Cape Girardeau, MO. All households within the Brown Owl precinct have been mailed a letter stating the change.

Precinct 4C St. Andrew Lutheran Church – voting will be moved from the Fellowship Hall in the main part of the church to the Activity Center located directly behind the church. Voters will enter the parking lot the usual way and signage will be displayed directing voters to the Activity Center entrance. Signage will notate Accessible Parking which is available in the lower parking lot.

Questions or comments: Voters can visit www.capecountyelections.com or call (573)243-3547.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!