U.51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge Work Zone Restrictions for Levee Maintenance and Bridge Deck to start Week of June 1

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans work zone lane restrictions on the U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge Kentucky approach levee starting sometime the week of June 1, 2020.

This initial work zone along the U.S. 51 Kentucky approach levee includes levee maintenance and roadway improvements from mile point 4.873 at the end of the Willow Slough “Mile Long” Bridge extending westward to mile point 6.658 near the Minor Slough Bridge. This 1.77 mile section includes several phases of work that will ramp up over the next month. As weather conditions and prep work allows, the contractor will attempt to provide advance notice of the actual work zone start date.

You should be prepared to encounter an extended section of one-lane traffic with alternating flow initially controlled by flaggers. As the project ramps up, alternating traffic will be controlled by an automated signal.

A second round of work is expected to start sometime during the week of June 8. This will add an extended work zone lane restriction on the U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge to allow deck and joint work. This work zone on the bridge will include an 8 ft. 6-inch maximum load width restriction. The contractor will attempt to provide a specific start date for the load width restriction as prep work and weather conditions allow the construction schedule to firm up.

Work on the bridge includes a concrete deck overlay and replacement of joints. The bridge work will be phased in segments with one-lane traffic and alternating flow controlled by an automated signal.

Motorists and truckers should be aware that as work ramps up, delays are likely in this work zone through the summer construction season due to the two extended sections of one-lane traffic. There will be a strictly enforced work zone speed limit with an enhanced enforcement presence.

Intech Contracting, LLC, is the prime contractor on this $8,060,092 project. The target completion date is October 1, 2020.

