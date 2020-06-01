Cape County COVID19 Update

On Friday, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported the third death of a Cape Girardeau County resident due to COVID-19. The resident was in their 70’s. No further details are being provided at this time due to medical privacy laws. They also reported 1 new case in the county, bringing the total to 73 confirmed cases. There are also 24 probable cases. This brings the total to 97 cases with 73 recoveries, and 3 deaths in the county. 29 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 37 are in the City of Cape, and 31 are in Jackson. 8 of the cases are travel-related, 35 are from close-contact to a known case, and 30 are unknown. Positive cases in other counties: https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/results.php

Bollinger – 6 (4 recoveries)

Perry – 57 (45 recoveries)

7 new cases

Scott – 110 (68 recoveries, 10 deaths)

12 new cases

1 new death

Stoddard – 81 (28 recoveries, 5 deaths)

5 new cases

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!