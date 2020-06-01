Monday, June 1st, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Police reported that a Connecticut woman allegedly spit in the face of a fellow shopper when the victim violated a supermarket’s social distancing guidelines by going the wrong direction in a one-way aisle.

According to cops, Martine Shanchuk, a 40-year-old Sandy Hook resident, confronted the male victim inside a Big Y market on May 18th. As part of the store’s Coronavirus safety measures, one-way aisles have been established to allow patrons to more easily maintain a six-foot distance from other individuals.

Upon spotting the man going the wrong direction in an aisle, Shanchuk told police she “felt it was necessary to tell him to turn around and enforce Big Y’s aisle rules herself,” according to an arrest summary. During the argument, she allegedly spit in the male customer’s face. She was arrested for breach of peace and is due in court in July.

