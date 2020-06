Governor Parson says the coronavirus has been in Missouri for some time but he’s not sure for how long. The governor says any potential cases prior to the first recorded one on March 7 is pure speculation.

Parson says updated information on the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services website shows 10 people later reporting they had coronavirus symptoms in February.

