6-1-2020 Cape County COVID19 Update
The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 2 new COVID19 cases in the county, bringing the total to 75 confirmed cases. There are also 25 probable cases. This brings the total to 100 cases with 74 recoveries, and 3 deaths in the county. 30 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 38 are in the City of Cape, and 32 are in Jackson. 8 of the cases are travel-related, 36 are from close-contact to a known case, and 31 are unknown. Positive cases in other counties: https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/results.php
Bollinger – 6 (4 recoveries)
Perry – 62 (45 recoveries)
Scott – 108 (68 recoveries, 10 deaths)
Stoddard – 84 (28 recoveries, 5 deaths)