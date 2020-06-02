6-1-2020 COVID-19 Update for the Southern Seven Region

Southern Seven Health Department has confirmed 12 new cases of COVID-19 in the region. In Johnson County, one is a female in her 20s and one is a male in his 80s. In Pulaski County, one is a male in his 20s, two are males in their 30s, and two are males in their 40s. In Union County, one is a female in her 20s, two are males in their 20s, and two are males in their 50s. All are being isolated. There are no new recovered cases. Currently, S7HD is reporting a total of 238 cases, 93 recoveries, and 11 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed, to date, within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 8 (8 recoveries)

Hardin: 1 (1 recovery)

Johnson: 10 (4 recoveries)

Massac: 7 (6 recoveries)

Pope: 1 (1 recovery)

Pulaski: 58 (30 recoveries)

Union: 153 (43 recoveries, 11 deaths)

