Advance man sentenced to prison for string of burglaries
The Southeast Missourian reports that an Advance man has been sentenced to prison for a series of burglaries. 49-year-old Shawn Yount was sentenced to 30 years in prison after a Cape Girardeau County jury found him guilty of four counts of second-degree burglary. He was found guilty of burglarizing a Farm Bureau office in Marble Hill; New Salem Baptist Church near Patton; and two counts of breaking into the Post Office in Leopold. On Wednesday, Circuit Judge Benmajim Lewis ordered Yount to serve the sentence consecutively to a 10-year sentence imposed for a burglary offense in Stoddard County. The case began in Bollinger County but was moved to Cape Girardeau County on a change of venue motion.