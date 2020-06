Yesterday evening there was a fatal crash on southbound US 67, south of Highway 110 in Jefferson County. 39-year-old Henry Tracy, of Bonne Terre, lost control of the vehicle, ran off the right side of the embankment, and overturned. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Tracy was not wearing a seat-belt at the time of the crash.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!