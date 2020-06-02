Missouri’s Governor Announces $209 Million in Budget Withholds

Citing the COVID-19 pandemic and the loss of 300-thousand jobs between March and April, Missouri Governor Mike Parson has announced an additional $209-million in budget withholds, including $131-million for the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

The governor tells Capitol reporters that Missouri’s unemployment rate increased from 3.9 to 9.7% in April. The state Department of Social Services (DSS) and the Office of Administration are among several other agencies impacted by the budget restrictions.

