Not as much fun for the “Fourth” in New Madrid. KZIM’s Brandon Dickson has details. Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free! Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading...