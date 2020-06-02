The FBI is seeking information on individuals inciting violence during First Amendment-protected peaceful demonstrations. The FBI created a new form that enables the public to upload information, pictures, or videos of unlawful violent actions. The FBI respects the rights of individuals to peacefully exercise their First Amendment rights. The continued violence, potential threat to life, and destruction of property across the United States interfere with the rights and safety of First Amendment-protected peaceful demonstrators, as well as all other citizens. To help identify people who are actively instigating violence in the wake of George Floyd’s death, the FBI is accepting tips and digital media depicting violent encounters surrounding the civil unrest that is happening throughout the country. If you witness or have witnessed unlawful violent actions, you are urged to submit any information, photos, or videos that could be relevant to the case at fbi.gov/violence. You may also call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) to verbally report tips and/or information related to this investigation.

