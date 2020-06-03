4 new cases of COVID19 in Union County

The Illinois Department of Public Health has confirmed 4 new cases of COVID-19 in the region. All Are from Union County and are being isolated. Currently, there are 242 cases, 93 recoveries, and 11 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed, to date, within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 8 (8 recoveries)

Hardin: 1 (1 recovery)

Johnson: 10 (4 recoveries)

Massac: 7 (6 recoveries)

Pope: 1 (1 recovery)

Pulaski: 58 (30 recoveries)

Union: 157 (43 recoveries, 11 deaths)

4 new cases

