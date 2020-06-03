Chicken Offal Spill Creates Slick Conditions along U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge and Approaches

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and Ballard County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of a substance creating slick spots along U.S. 51 between Wickliffe, KY, and Cairo, IL, including the U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge. KYTC personnel have spread sand along the U.S. 51 Ohio River Bridge and along the U.S. 51 Bridge Kentucky Approach Levee into Wickliffe. At this time, the sand has helped to improve driving conditions along this 4-mile section of U.S. 51. The chicken offal appears to have leaked from a truck traveling from Missouri into Kentucky. Anyone with information on the truck is asked to contact the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet at 270-898-2431. Timely traffic advisories for the 12 counties of KYTC Highway District 1 are available by going to www.facebook.com/kytcdistrict1.

