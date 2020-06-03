June 2nd Election Results

City voters approve TTF6

Transportation Trust Fund 6 won approval of 63.7% of city voters. TTF5, approved in 2015, won 73.4% of the vote.

County voters OK new levy

Voters in Cape Girardeau County, by a 57.1% affirmative vote, gave approval to the new Law Enforcement Public Safety Sales Tax.

Municipal Races and Ballot Initiatives

Cape Girardeau Ward 3

Nathan Thomas won the Ward 3 seat over Renita Green with 56% of the vote — 325 to 254.

Jackson Alderman Ward 4

Incumbent Joe Bob Baker won the Ward 4 alderman race with 69.5% of the vote — 123-51 — over challenger Steven Lee.

Fruitland Fire Protection District director

Chris Johnson won 59.0% of the vote to win the seat over Brad Deken, 223-152.

Millersville Fire Protection District Proposition A

The measure will allow the district to issue bonds in the amount of $900,000. Sixty-four percent of voters approved the measure, 235-132.

North Scott Ambulance District Proposition Tax Relief

Voters overwhelmingly approved the measure 930-323 (74.2%).

Oran Alderman Ward 4

In complete but unofficial results, Kevin Lee Williams beat Laurie Romas by one vote, 25-24.

Oran Fire Protection District Proposition S

Sixty-three percent of voters, 195, supported the measure, while 113 opposed it.

Perry County Proposition 1

The measure passed with 76.5% of the vote, 861-264.

Perry County Health Department board

Mary Boxdorfer and Sharon Unterreiner won seats on the board, with 753 and 586 votes respectively (49.2% and 38.3%).

Perry Hospital trustee

Gregory Unger received 52.4% of the vote to win the seat over Sharon Unterreiner, 804-727.

Perryville Alderman Ward 1

Tom Guth ran unopposed and received 251 votes (100%)

Perryville Alderman Ward 2

Douglas Martin edged Sharon Unterreiner 105-88 for the seat (54.1%). Ali Dibooglu finished with 187 votes (12.2%).

Perryville Alderman Ward 3

Prince Hudson ran unopposed and received 172 votes (99.42%). There was 1 write-in.

Perryville Mayor

Thomas Handrick received 253 votes, while Ken Baer won 495 votes.

Perryville Municipal Judge

Wayne Keller ran unopposed and received 602 votes (99.67%) There were 2 write-ins.

Public Water Supply District No. 4

Patrons supported issuing $1 million in bonds to support the district by a large margin, 120-47 (71.9%).

Scott City councilman Ward 4

Cody Page won 73.5% of the vote, beating Robert Foulk, 50-18.

Scott City Proposition 1

The measure easily passed, 165-81 (67.1%).

Scott Fire Protection District Proposition Safety

Voters rejected the proposal, with 247 voting against it (52.3%) and 225 supporting it.

Longtown Trustees

James Hack received 8 votes (42.11%). Greg Bronenkan received 7 votes (36.84%). Darrell Tans received 4 votes (21.05%).

Duck Creek Township Road District

Yes – 227. No – 160.

Advance Alderman Ward 1

James Hamlin won 86 votes. There were 2 write-ins.

Advance Alderman Ward 2

Carol Blanton ran unopposed and won 43 votes.

Advance Alderman Ward 2 One Year Unexpired

William Woodard received 34 votes. There were 2 write-ins.

Stoddard County PWSD No. 5 Question

Yes – 69. No – 15.

Bell City Alderman Ward 1

Bo Duenne received 6 votes. There was 1 write-in.

Bell City Alderman Ward

Lincoln Scherer received 7 votes. There was 1 write-in.

Bernie Mayor

James Tilmon received 141 votes. There were 6 write-ins.

Bernie Municipal Court Judge

Shannon Foster ran unopposed and won 146 votes.

Bernie Tax Collector

Karla Appleton received 151 votes. There were 2 write-ins.

Bernie Alderman Ward 1

Casey Arnold ran unopposed and won 32 votes.

Bernie Alderman Ward 2

James Henderson received 58 votes and there were 2 write-ins.

Bernie Alderman Ward 3

Barry Zimmerman won 52 votes. There was 1 write-in.

Bloomfield Alderman Ward 1

Patricia Wilson ran unopposed and won 42 votes.

Bloomfield Alderman Ward 2

Donna Deardorff won 78 votes. There were 2 write-ins.

Dexter Mayor

Jason Banken won 530 votes. There were 5 write-ins.

Dexter Collector

Crystal Allstun received 518 votes. There were 5 write-ins.

Dexter Alderman Ward 1

Frank Killian received 141 votes. There was 1 write-in.

Dexter Alderman Ward 2

293 people voted for Larry Rodgers. There was 1 write-in.

Dexter Alderman Ward 3

Glen Robinson won 75 votes.

Essex Mayor

Donnie Foster won 42 votes.

Essex Alderman Ward 1

Angela Malloy won 32 votes.

Essex Alderman Ward 2

Regenia Williams won 10 votes.

Essex Ballot Question

Yes – 43. No – 4.

Puxico Alderman Ward 1

G.S. Kilbreth won 36 votes and Lori Davis received 16 votes.

Puxico Alderman Ward 2

Peter Coutavas received 51 votes and there were 2 write-ins.

School Board Members

Cape Girardeau School District

Jared Ritter was the top vote-getter for one of three seats on the public school district’s board. He received 2,081 votes (27.9%). Casey Cook also snagged one of the seats with 1,903 votes (25.5%). The remaining seat was won by two votes — Tony Smee’s 1,708 (22.87%) to Missy Nieveen Phegley’s 1,706 (22.85%).

Oak Ridge

Mary Seyer, Thomas Schreiner and Whitney McFall won seats on the Oak Ridge School Board. Seyer won the most votes, 276 (20.1%). Schreiner tallied 267 votes (19.5%), and McFall finished with 251 votes (18.3%). Andrew Seabaugh came in fourth in the three-seat race with 248 votes (18.1%), while Lindsay Berry won 228 votes (16.6%) and Pat Hunt finished with 97 votes (7.1%).

Advance

Joshua “Ryan” Schrader earned the most votes, 11 (33.3%), while Chase Von Robins earned 10 (30.3%) and Jeremy Lee Limbaugh finished with nine votes (27.3%). Tyler Wade received one vote (3.0%).

Delta

Kimberlie Nothdurft, Evelyn Nussbaum and Samuel Below earned nods for a seat on the Delva School Board. Nothdurft won 140 votes (29.7%). Nussbaum earned 116 votes (24.6%), and Below received 108 votes (22.9%). Matt Huffman finished with 102 votes (21.7%).

Perry County No. 32

Jamie Robinson, Nancy Voelker and Ashley Geringer earned seats on the district board. Robinson won 911 (28.0%), while Voelker won 879 votes (27.0%), and Geringer won 780 (24.0%). Kathy Carron finished with 668 votes (20.6%).

Altenburg

Amy Ussery and Jessica Hecht handily won seats on the board, each garnering more than 40% of the vote. Hecht won 212 votes (43.5%) and Ussery tallied 205 votes (42.1%) Bleau Deckerd won 69 votes (14.2%).

Oran

Clare Urhahn received 276 (29.8%). Vance Todt earned 260 votes (28.1%), and Stephen Peterson won 215 votes (23.2%). Melody Bradley finished fourth with 173 votes (18.7%).

Scott County R-IV

Jeremy Wade, David Brashear, and Kellie Bridges won a seat on the Scott County board. Wade earned 347 votes (25.6%), while Brashear finished with 333 votes, (24.5%), and Bridges earned 238 votes (17.5%). Jennifer Candy Ward finished with 174 votes (12.8%), Darrin Blunt finished with 160 votes (11.8%), and Shane Washburn won 100 votes (7.4%).

Madison R-I

Angela Souden won 8 votes (36.36%. Jennifer Hale and Kristen Starkey both received 7 votes (31.82%).

Dexter R-XI

Ronald Glaus II – 724 votes. Saren Demaree – 704 votes. Benjamin Worley – 905 votes. Janet Bell – 483 votes. Bobbikay Parker – 462 votes.

Bernie R-XIII

Rick Beaird – 183 votes. Richard Owens – 200 votes. Kristopher Powell – 150 votes. Denny Riddle – 176 votes.

Bloomfield R-14

Ryan Mayo received 254 votes. William Robinson received 255 votes. Cecil Haley received 238 votes, and Jeffery Jarrell received 212 votes.

Puxico R-VIII

Chad Payne – 302 Votes. Steve Crisel – 294 votes. Randy Stephens – 335 votes. J.W. Mattingly – 197 votes.

Twin Rivers R-X

Billy Watson, Karen Buttrey, and Joshua Johnson all tied with 1 vote.

Tax Measures

Oak Ridge

Proposition A passed with a total of 290 votes to 204 against. The measure will provide funding for teacher salaries and educational support costs through a 65-cent-per-$100-assessed-value tax increase.

Nell Holcomb

Voters in the Nell Holcomb district agreed to Proposition Hawks, a 47-cent tax increase to help fund general operating and capital expenses, including safety improvements, two new buses, curriculum, and technology, retaining small class sizes and cushioning the financial hit to the district in the wake of state funding cuts. Voting for the measure were 334 residents (60%). Voting no were 223 voters (40%).

Delta

Proposition Kids passed with a two-thirds positive vote — 124 for and 62 against. Proposition KIDS will not mean a tax increase, but will extend the existing tax levy by seven years, said superintendent David Heeb.

Oran

With nearly 73% of the vote, Oran patrons approved a bond issue for $1.85 million that will not raise taxes in the district.

Sikeston Public Schools Bond Proposal

The Sikeston Public Schools bond proposal passed by 58.5%. 57% was needed for the proposal to pass.

Balloting totals

Balloting in Cape Girardeau County totaled 6,518 — 12% of the total electorate. In Perry County, Missouri, 13.4% of eligible voters cast a ballot. Scott County saw 17.01% of eligible voters go to the polls.

