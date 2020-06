The Southeast Missourian reports that a 12-year-old girl from Patton that was reported missing has been found safe. Febe Weston was last seen leaving the residence as a white truck was parked at the end of the family’s residential driveway sometime between 10:40 and 11 a.m. yesterday. She was found last night safe, but no other details were provided by the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office.

