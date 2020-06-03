Missouri Attorney General’s Office to Partner With U.S. Attorneys to Prosecute Illegal Rioters, Announces Arrests in St. Louis

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office will lend prosecutorial power to the U.S. Attorney’s Offices in the Eastern and Western Districts in prosecuting those who commit acts of violence and rioting in Missouri, including individuals who were charged and arrested by federal authorities over the weekend in St. Louis. Special Assistant United States Attorneys through the Attorney General’s Safer Streets Initiative will aid both U.S. Attorney’s Offices in federal prosecutions moving forward. On Saturday, Marcus Hunt was arrested and later charged by federal complaint with violating Title 18, United States Code, Section 842(p)(2)(A) by distributing information relating to explosives and destructive devices. The next day, a second individual was arrested and charged with violating Title 18, United States Code, Section 2101(a)(2) for his intent to organize, promote, encourage, participate in or carry on a riot.

