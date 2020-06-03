Wednesday, June 3rd, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Jacksonville man was arrested after reports that he mooned neighbors who asked him to stop mowing yards that weren’t his. 42-year-old Bradley M. Hayes was arrested at 7:50 p.m. on a disorderly conduct charge.

Police were called because a man was mowing a yard that was not his property and when residents approached him and asked him to leave, the man stood up, pulled down his pants and exposed his buttocks, according to Jacksonville police Lt. Sean Walker.

According to a police report, the act caused “multiple neighbors to be alarmed and disturbed by the actions.”

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!