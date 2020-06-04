Man arrested in Dunklin County on Threat Charges
A man was taken into custody on Sunday in Kennett after making threats to area authorities. The Kennett Police Department reports that 19-year-old Kyle Pennington was arrested after he threatened to burn down the Kennett Police Department and police vehicles, as well as threatening to harm city police officers. He was transported to the Dunklin County Jail on a terroristic threat charge, after turning himself in to the Kennett Police Department on Sunday evening.