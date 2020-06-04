Missouri Farm Bureau says Agritourism is Growing in Missouri

The Missouri Farm Bureau says many farmers and ranchers are diversifying their operations to support their other farming. Farm Bureau’s B.J. Tanksley tells the Joint Committee on Agriculture that Missouri agritourism is increasing.

But Tanksley says there are challenges involving permits and obtaining insurance. He also wants to see the state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) develop a highway signage program for agritourism locations.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!