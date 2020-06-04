River Radio Blood Drive

River Radio and the American Red Cross are hosting a Blood Drive on Friday, June 19th, from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m.



You can donate at three locations:

Osage Centre in Cape

Elks Lodge #2319 in Sikeston

Perryville Elks Lodge

Main Street Center in Anna



All presenting donors receive a St. Louis Cardinals Blood Drive t-shirt while supplies last.

Due to COVID19 the American Red Cross has increased their vigilance concerning safety protocols including :

– Providing hand sanitizing stations at entry and exit

– Temperature checks before entering the blood drive

– Wiping down touched areas after every collection

– Following social distancing practices between donors including donor beds, waiting and refreshment areas



Visit redcrossblood.org to preschedule an appointment and view the full list of safety precautions OR call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

