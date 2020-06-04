Thursday, June 4th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Massachusetts resident is facing an assault charge after allegedly striking a highway worker with a “large pickle” thrown from a moving vehicle. According to police, 34-year-old Christoph Herrmannsdoerfer was a passenger in a vehicle that was traveling on U.S. Route 7 in Vermont.

Cops allege that Herrmannsdoerfer threw a pickle that hit Carl Hoffman, a 59-year-old employee of the Vermont Agency of Transportation. The pickle, cops say, “struck the victim and caused him pain.”

Herrmannsdoerfer was later located and cited for simple assault, a misdemeanor. He is scheduled for a July 20th appearance in Vermont Superior Court. Herrmannsdoerfer, who lives in Massachusetts, has multiple drunk driving convictions on his rap sheet.

