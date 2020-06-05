6-4-2020 COVID-19 Update for the Southern Seven Region

Southern Seven Health Department has confirmed 2 new cases of COVID-19. One is a male in his 60s from Johnson County and one is a female in her 20s from Union County. Both are being isolated. There are no new recovered cases. Currently, S7HD is reporting a total of 258 cases, 98 recoveries, and 13 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed, to date, within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 11 (8 recoveries)

Hardin: 1 (1 recovery)

Johnson: 12 (4 recoveries)

1 new case

Massac: 7 (6 recoveries)

Pope: 1 (1 recovery)

Pulaski: 60 (30 recoveries)

Union: 166 (48 recoveries, 13 deaths)

1 new case

