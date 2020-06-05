Fredericktown Man Arrested For Possession Of Child Pornography

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control arrested a Fredericktown man on Wednesday for possession of child pornography. On June 3rd, investigators executed a search warrant at 19-year-old Justin Moore’s residence. As a result of the search, investigators seized child pornography and computer equipment. Moore was arrested and transported to the Madison County Jail. Yesterday, the Madison County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office formally charged Moore with three counts of possession of child pornography. Moore’s bond was set at $50,000.

