6-5-2020 Cape County COVID19 Update
On Friday, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 4 new confirmed cases of COVID19 on Friday. There are 85 confirmed cases and 28 probable cases. There is also 1 new recovery. This brings the total to 113 cases with 81 recoveries, and 3 deaths in the county. 31 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 46 are in the City of Cape, and 36 are in Jackson. 8 of the cases are travel-related, 41 are from close-contact to a known case, and 36 are unknown. Positive cases in other counties: https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/results.php
Bollinger – 7 (5 recoveries)
Perry – 72 (49 recoveries)
Scott – 117 (77 recoveries, 11 deaths)
- 1 new death
- 2 new cases
Stoddard – 104 (43 recoveries, 6 deaths)
- 1 new case
- 1 new recovery