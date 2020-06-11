6-10-2020 Cape County COVID19 Update

The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center has reported 9 new cases of COVID19 in the county. There are 96 confirmed cases and 29 probable cases. There are no new recoveries. This brings the total to 125 cases with 87 recoveries, and 3 deaths in the county. 35 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 50 are in the City of Cape, and 40 are in Jackson. 8 of the cases are travel-related, 48 are from close-contact to a known case, and 40 are unknown. Positive cases in other counties: https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/results.php

Bollinger – 7 (6 recoveries)

Perry – 78 (58 recoveries)

3 new cases

2 new recoveries

Scott – 126 (85 recoveries, 11 deaths)

2 new cases

Stoddard – 108 (54 recoveries, 7 deaths)

1 new death

3 new cases

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!