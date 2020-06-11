6-10-2020 COVID-19 Update for the Southern Seven Region
Southern Seven Health Department has reported 2 new deaths related to COVID19 in the region. One of the individuals was a male in his 80s and the other was a female in her 90s. They were both from Union County. There are also 2 new cases of COVID-19. One individual is a male in his 20s from Alexander County and the other is a female in her 20s from Union County. There are no new recovered cases. Currently, S7HD is reporting a total of 267 cases, 126 recoveries, and 15 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed, to date, within the Southern Seven Counties:
Alexander: 16 (15 recoveries)
- 1 new case
Hardin: 1 (1 recovery)
Johnson: 14 (10 recoveries)
Massac: 7 (7 recoveries)
Pope: 1 (1 recovery)
Pulaski: 62 (31 recoveries)
Union: 166 (61 recoveries, 15 deaths)
- 2 new deaths
- 1 new case