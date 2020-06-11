6-10-2020 COVID-19 Update for the Southern Seven Region

Southern Seven Health Department has reported 2 new deaths related to COVID19 in the region. One of the individuals was a male in his 80s and the other was a female in her 90s. They were both from Union County. There are also 2 new cases of COVID-19. One individual is a male in his 20s from Alexander County and the other is a female in her 20s from Union County. There are no new recovered cases. Currently, S7HD is reporting a total of 267 cases, 126 recoveries, and 15 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed, to date, within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 16 (15 recoveries)

1 new case

Hardin: 1 (1 recovery)

Johnson: 14 (10 recoveries)

Massac: 7 (7 recoveries)

Pope: 1 (1 recovery)

Pulaski: 62 (31 recoveries)

Union: 166 (61 recoveries, 15 deaths)

2 new deaths

1 new case

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!