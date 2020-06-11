Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for bridge inspections

Highway 51 in Perry County will be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews inspect the Chester Bridge over the Mississippi River to Illinois. The inspections are scheduled for June 15 through 30. The work zone will be set up for 24 hours a day. The work will be done under one-lane traffic across the bridge, using temporary signals during the weekday. Both lanes will be open to traffic on the weekends. All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. You are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

