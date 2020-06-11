Jackson Missouri Area Chamber of Commerce Statement on Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion

“The Jackson Missouri Area Chamber of Commerce is committed to advancing diversity, equality, and inclusion in all of its forms. We encourage and foster a culture of inclusion that supports both broad and specific diversity initiatives and leverages the business. Our goal is to communicate the benefits of diversity and engage all individuals to help them succeed. We value inclusion as a core strength and an essential element in our leadership role.

The Jackson Missouri Area Chamber of Commerce will encourage and provide assistance, programs, and environments that reflect the diversity goals of our community, and elevate cultural awareness. We will ensure programs, resources, services, and all of our policies and practices are inclusive and equitable. Our Chamber will advance, attract, retain, and develop talented business leaders from diverse backgrounds.

The Jackson Missouri Area Chamber of Commerce, as an organization representing the business community, must support and protect all people who make those businesses and our community what they are. Facilitating inclusive collaboration, your Chamber strives to develop an environment that welcomes diverse voices on initiatives to serve our entire region to its fullest.”

