New Madrid man charged following baby’s death

A New Madrid County man is in custody in connection with the death of his infant daughter. 21-year-old Skylar Babb, of Marston, is charged with second degree murder, abuse of a child, and endangering the welfare of a child. On June 4th, deputies were called to a residence in Marston after 10 p.m. in reference to an infant not breathing. When officers arrived, they witnessed Babb performing CPR on a baby girl. The child was taken to Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston and later transported to Children’s Hospital in St. Louis, where she died on June 8th. Babb is being held without bond in the Mississippi County Jail. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.

Skylar Babb

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!