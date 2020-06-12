Friday, June 12th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Police allege that after being told she could not enter a department store without wearing a face mask, a Minnesota woman slapped a worker in the face before ripping his mask off and tossing it in the garbage.

According to a criminal complaint, last month a 35-year-old named Heidi Ruth Mueller sought to enter a Menards home improvement store near her home in North Mankato, a city eighty miles from Minneapolis.

When Mueller attempted to walk into the business, an employee instructed her she “needs a mask to shop at the store per store policy.” Mueller then “quarreled briefly” with the worker before grabbing the man’s face and pulling his mask down.

After a second worker intervened and told her to leave, Mueller slapped the first employee “in the face and ripped his mask off before throwing the mask in the garbage,” cops say. She then “fled to the parking lot and left.” She has been charged with three misdemeanors: disorderly conduct and two counts of assault.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!